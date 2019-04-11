Premier League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League

The Premier League has entered the business end of the season. There are just a handful of games left to play. The fact that none of the top 6 positions have been confirmed highlights what a fantastic season it has been so far. There have been drama, excitement and shocks, but the Premier League once again has been all about goals.

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. Even at the start of April, the Premier League is still a two-horse, with Manchester City and Liverpool fighting it out for the title. With two Champions League places still up for grabs, April could be the month that defines the season for Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Premier League 2018/19 Golden Boot race has been as enticing as the title challenge, and there's still no clear favourites right now. But who is the No. 1 contender for the award at the start of April? Read on to find out.

#10 Hueng-min Son (South Korea, Tottenham Hotspurs) 🡻

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Goals Scored - 12

The South Korean has scored the first ever goal in the brand new Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, thus etching his name in history. However, Son has stuttered in front of goal last month, and his team has also faltered in the league. After a decent run in February, the South Korean’s March did not go as expected and Son has dropped one place from 9th during our last assessment.

Son started in just one of Tottenham’s three games in the month, the one against Arsenal. However, he failed to score. He was on the bench for the next two games against Southampton and Liverpool. He came off the bench for the last quarter of the tie in both games but failed to score. Tottenham lost both games.

However, the 26-year-old made up for it in the following game, the first at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, against Crystal Palace in the first week of April. He scored in the 55th minute as Spurs cruised to a 2-0 victory.

So far, Son has scored 12 goals in 26 games in the Premier League. He has a further 5 assists to his name. Interestingly, the South Korean has scored 7 from his right foot and 5 from his left, showing his versatility. At the start of April, Son is 10th among the top contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot.

