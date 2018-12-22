Premier League 2018/19: Heartbreak for Manchester City and Chelsea as it's Liverpool title to lose

Sayan Chatterjee
22 Dec 2018, 23:41 IST

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

It is turning out to be an enticing title race like every year at the top of the English Premier League as both Manchester City and Chelsea were handed shock defeats. Even a minute mistake such as Mahrez's penalty miss versus Liverpool is turning out to be costly, which only proves how competitive the Premier League is.

It's good times for Liverpool as they are going into the Christmas break with a lead of 4 points over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Liverpool fans can't be blamed for thinking that this year will be their year, as things are finally going their way. There is half of the season left and anything can happen, but the only invincible team in the Premier League are bound to feel comfortable.

Manchester City's shock 2-3 defeat came against Crystal Palace in the Etihad Stadium. City looked unlike their own self in the defeat, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jesus, Sane, Silva and Aguero unable to prevent the loss. This is City's 2nd defeat in three games and a perfect gift for Liverpool, and they will go into the holidays in a festive mood.

Klopp will be a happy man

Chelsea also endured defeat in their own den against Leicester City. Barring Eden Hazard, the team looked toothless in attack and a lone strike from Jamie Vardy was enough to sink Chelsea at the Bridge.

All pointers are towards Liverpool winning the title but undoubtedly, it will extremely tough considering the superior bench strength of Manchester City. Obviously, the return fixture between the top two will play a pivotal role in deciding the champion of the Premier League this year.

In eight of the last nine times, the teams who were leaders during Christmas break went on to win the Premier League title eventually. The only exception was Liverpool, due to a costly and silly blunder at the back. It is much improved side, arguably one of the best, but they will be wary of the famous 'centurions' Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will careful since there is no place for complacency at the very top. Their motto will be taking one step at a time as they face a tough task in February, with the UEFA Champions League fixture versus Bayern Munich looming around the corner.

It's party time for Klopp's warriors and the league is far from over, but the it surely feels like the invincibles' title to lose this season.

