×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19: Hits and misses from gameweek 31

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
63   //    19 Mar 2019, 18:00 IST

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Gameweek 31 of the English Premier League had a bit of everything. While Everton provided the highlight of the gameweek by defeating Chelsea for the first time in 3 years, one must also spare a thought for Huddersfield Town, who after leading 3-1 against West Ham United at the London Stadium, conceded 3 goals in 15 minutes to see that victory turn to defeat.

James Milner's penalty made sure that Liverpool defeated Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage after Dutchman Ryan Babel had cancelled out Sadio Mane's opening goal.

Bournemouth and Newcastle United played out a 2-2 draw whereas Leicester edged Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor in a rainy evening.

Here, we pick out 5 hits and misses of Gameweek 31.

HITS

#1 Everton end six-game winless streak against Chelsea

Everton FC
Everton FC

Gameweek 31 saw Everton, struggling at eleventh place in the Premier League table, come away with a 2-0 win against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea at Goodison Park thanks to Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson's goals.

However, the main star of the show was goalkeeper Jordan Pickford who did not let anything pass him by. Everton, who hadn't won against Chelsea since March 2016, finally turned things around.

#2 West Ham United's stunning comeback

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

After trailing 1-3 to the team at the bottom of the table, Huddersfield Town, till the seventy-fifth minute, West Ham United staged an epic comeback to score three goals in fifteen minutes.

Advertisement

Two of them were from super sub Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez. West Ham, playing in front of a vociferous crowd at the London Stadium, showed character and real steel to pull off an improbable win.

#3 Ryan Babel scores for Fulham

Ryan Babel
Ryan Babel

Former Liverpool and current Fulham player Ryan Babel, who claimed before their game with the Reds at Craven Cottage that he knew centre-half Virgil van Dijk's one weakness, proved his word was good.

He scored Fulham's equaliser, cancelling out Sadio Mane's opening goal for Liverpool before a silly error made by Sergio Rico saw Fulham give away a penalty which James Milner duly converted.

MISSES

#1 Mohamed Salah's drought continues

Mohamed Salah has been poor of late
Mohamed Salah has been poor of late

Mohamed Salah failed to score a goal for the seventh consecutive game which is pretty poor by his standards. Last year's Golden Boot winner has netted seventeen goals this season but hs remained far too inconsistent.

Salah has been overshadowed by his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, who scored again on Sunday.

#2 Chelsea failing to score a goal

Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea proved to be the biggest flops of Gameweek 31 as they lost away to Everton 2-0. They were painfully shy in front of goal and seemed to give the ball away at every possible opportunity.

Gonzalo Higuain, Eden Hazard and Pedro were all to blame for the Blues' struggles. Chelsea need to increase their awareness in front of goal if they are to have any chance of making the top 4.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Everton Maurizio Sarri Marco Silva
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Gameweek 31 Tips: FPL Golden Tip - Fantasy Premier League Tips
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Players most likely to yield points in a barren Gameweek 31
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fantasy Premier League scorers till Gameweek 16
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League players
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: All Premier League Matches Today
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Mid-Season review: 5 best attackers so far
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 31 Tips: 3 players to pick - Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Gameweek 16: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - January 2019
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 17
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us