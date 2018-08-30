Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: How will Liverpool lineup against Leicester City?

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
536   //    30 Aug 2018, 21:11 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Liverpool will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday for their 4th matchday of this Premier League season. The Reds will be looking to continue their victorious run and a cent percent clean sheet record against the Foxes.

With the Foxes are sure to miss Jamie Vardy as he serves his suspension. Let’s have a look at how Jurgen Klopp’s men will line up for this one.

Defence

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Alisson Becker, Liverpool goalkeeper

Liverpool boast the Premier League’s most stubborn defence that is yet to be breached. The Reds have gone unchanged at the back for three straight matches.

In all probabilities, Alisson Becker will be the goalkeeper. Joseph Gomez is in top form and with Virgil van Dijk is expected to start at central defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson should be an ideal choice to play as fullbacks.

Midfield

The Premier League toppers have finally fixed an issue that has been harassing them for years- the midfield. Klopp has managed to recruit Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer in addition to Xherdan Shaqiri.

James Milner is in good form and could take his position at defensive midfield. Gini Wijnaldum has also impressed with spectacular performances and will be in contention for the starting berth. Alongside the two will be the formidable Naby Keita who is proving to be indispensable.

Attack

Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool attacker

Liverpool’s attack has breached three oppositions on seven occasions in this season so far. Klopp’s front three has surely started with all guns blazing. However, Roberto Firmino is yet to impress but might get a starting berth from the first minute on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah has been directly involved in a goal in every game Liverpool have played so far. The match winner against Brighton & Hove Albion is an important part of Liverpool's juggernaut attacking lineup and should start next to Sadio Mane who is always extremely dangerous.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Leicester City Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
