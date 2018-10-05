Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool host Manchester City in clash of the titans
Anfield is the venue for another thriller when the Premier League table-toppers Manchester city travel to Liverpool on Sunday evening. This is going to be an exciting match between two of the top teams in English football at the moment.
Both teams are unbeaten in the Premier League this season and both teams have the same numbers of points (19). Manchester City are ahead of Liverpool courtesy a narrow goal difference (6). At Anfield, the Reds will try to beat Pep Guardiola's side to regain the first position in the league table.
Venue: Anfield stadium
Capacity: 54,000
Date: 7 October 2018
Time: 4.30 pm (local time)
Team News
Liverpool FC
New £53m summer signing, Naby Keita, has been ruled out due to an injury after he was forced off in the 16th minute of the Champions League defeat against the Italian side Napoli. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also going to miss the match against Manchester City, while his fellow midfielder Adam Lallana is a doubt for the weekend clash.
Manchester City
As for Manchester City, superstars like Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph are all unlikely to feature against the Reds.
Predicted Line-ups:
Both the teams are expected to set themselves up in the 4-3-3 formation. Manchester City will play their favourite style of possession football with a high-line of defence. Liverpool will attempt to play counter-attacking football with their three fast frontmen, Salah, Mane and centre-forward Firmino.
Liverpool (4-3--3)
GK: Alisson
DF: Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Van-Dijk, Robertson
MID: Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner
FW: Salah, Firmino, Mane
Manchester City (4-3-3)
GK: Ederson
DF: Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Zinchenko
MID: B.Silva, Fernandinho, David Silva
FW: Sterling, Aguero, Sané
Last 5 matches in all competitions:
Liverpool: W-W-L-D-L
Manchester City: L-W-W-W-W
Prediction
Plenty of goals are expected from this fixture. Neither team starts as the favourites but as the match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool could ride on home support to clinch the victory.
Predicted score: Liverpool 4-2 Manchester City