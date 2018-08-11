Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool predicted XI vs West Ham

The wait is over as the Premier League's newest edition has got underway. Arguably the favorites to dethrone Manchester City as champions, Liverpool kick-start their pivotal Premier League campaign against a newfangled West Ham side, managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

As a matter of fact, the most successful club in English Football, Liverpool have somehow failed to impress in the modern era as the Anfield club are yet to carve their name on the lucrative Premier League trophy.

Liverpool begins the new Premier League season in the opener against West Ham

But this season may be the season of change at the Red half of Merseyside. The Reds have run rampant in the transfer window as the Merseyside club clinched the signings of some of the biggest names around.

The signing of Allisson has come out as a pure statement of intent and other new recruits - Fabinho, Keita, and Shaqiri provide boss Jurgen Klopp with diverse options in the midfield department and in the front-line as well.

A rock-solid XI comprising of old, as well as new star faces, is expected to be unleashed by Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool look to kick off their new season in some style.

In this feature, we take a look at what Jurgen Klopp could go with for the opening fixture against West Ham United.

Defense

Alisson Becker, who signed for the Anfield Club in a record-breaking deal, without a shadow of a doubt, is set to occupy the position in front of goal for the whole season. Jurgen Klopp faces a slight dilemma over selection for the backline.

This is an area which has sparked numerous questions in the recent years. The German tactician has a few options in the hand for the defensive line for the opening fixture and injuries and lack of pre-season fitness means Liverpool are forced into changes.

Virgil Van Dijk

With the absence of Lovren, Klavan, and Alexander-Arnold, others are expected to get the unlikely opportunity. Nathaniel Clyne is expected to pile his trade at right back and Virgil Van Dijk could get a partnership of the 21-year-old center back Joe Gomez who spent most of the last season as a right back.

The left back position is expected to be occupied by Andy Robertson, who has firmly established himself as a long-term solution for Reds' previous left back issues.

Midfield

Where Jurgen Klopp did spend, however, was definitely in the midfield department. The arrivals of Fabinho, Keita, and Shaqiri have given Jurgen Klopp several prospects to rotate and implement a number of strategies in the central of the park.

Many are calling for Jurgen Klopp to hand new signing Xherden Shaqiri a start but he remains in contention and is most likely to appear on the bench. Doubts are also getting cast on Fabinho as the latest update acknowledges the Brazilian has picked up an injury in the training.

Naby Keita

Moreover, with the absence of Henderson, Klopp may turn to the old guardian, James Milner and alongside him, Georginio Wijnaldum is expected to feature in the starting lineup.

New midfield man Naby Keita is set to uplift the #8 role behind the sizzling forward line and is reported to be fully fit to start.

Attack

Who else, other than the sizzling forward trio of Mane, Salah, and Firmino?

The 'Fab 3' took Europe by a storm last season as they together produced 91 goals. Those three, of course, will be the key again this term.

Both the wing forwards, Salah and Mane returned to Liverpool early for the pre-season fixtures after the World Cup campaigns with their national teams and both looked razor sharp and hungry to go again. Roberto Firmino also has come back and featured in the pre-season friendly against Torino.

All the forwards, Firmino Mane and Salah are expected to start against West Ham

Daniel Sturridge, in an unlikely turnaround, looks like has reshaped his career at Anfield as he came out as Reds' one of the most vibrant players in the friendly fixtures. But, perhaps, with the availability all the first choice forwards; Firmino, Mane, and Salah, he is expected to start from a bench.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson, Clyne, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Milner, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah