Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation against Chelsea

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
169   //    27 Sep 2018, 11:50 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Liverpool FC

Liverpool is eyeing seven wins from their first seven matches in the Premier League when Chelsea host them at Stamford Bridge this Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side have got their season off to a perfect start, and will look to continue their streak when they travel to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Lets look at the formation, as well as the personnel Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for.

Jurgen Klopp will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Alisson Becker

In goal will be the summer signing from AS Roma. Alisson Becker is a certainty to start against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian has looked calm and composed in the opening matches of the Premier League so far, barring that slip-up against Leicester City.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Andrew Robertson

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup.

His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend was the feature of his game-play in the previous campaign as well as in all the matches played so far. He will be rightfully taking his place at the left-back position for Liverpool against Chelsea.

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Virgil Van Dijk

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.

He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool back-line. Therefore, he will definitely start against Chelsea on Saturday.

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez has had a tremendous start to the season and has made that centre back position his own.

He is likely to retain his place against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge following his good showing in all the matches for Liverpool so far. He will look to continue his good work when he plays against Chelsea on Saturday.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
hemantsports
ANALYST
Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 picks for the Manager of...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: A tactical preview of both the...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier league 2018-19: Gameweek 6 analysis and tips
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19 Game week 6: Previews and predictions
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 3 Review: Mohamed Salah...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool aren't ready to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Power Rankings for Matchday 5
RELATED STORY
Team Battle: Chelsea vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us