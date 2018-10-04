Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool's expected line-up and formation against Manchester City

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
04 Oct 2018, 14:42 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Liverpool FC

Liverpool will be hoping to continue with their undefeated start to the season in the Premier League when they host the champions Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side has got their season off to almost a perfect start and will look to continue their undefeated streak when they host Manchester City at Anfield.

Let's look at the formation, as well as the personnel Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is most likely to opt for - the 4-4-3.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Alisson Becker

In goal will be the summer signing from AS Roma. Alisson Becker is a certainty to start against Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian has looked calm and composed in the opening matches of the Premier League so far, barring that slip-up against Leicester City.

Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander Arnold

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League
Andrew Robertson

Robertson has gone from strength to strength to become a regular figure in Liverpool's starting lineup.

His understanding of when to go on the overlapping runs and when to fall back and defend was the feature of his game-play in the previous campaign as well as in all the matches played so far. He will be rightfully taking his place at the left-back position for Liverpool against Manchester City.

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Virgil Van Dijk

Since arriving from Southampton for a record-breaking fee which made him the most expensive defender of all-time, Virgil van Dijk has completely turned the fortunes of Liverpool's back-line.

He is a leader of men and his presence is of utmost importance especially for the Liverpool back-line. Therefore, he will definitely start against Manchester City on Sunday.

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez has had a tremendous start to the season and has made that centre back position his own.

He is likely to retain his place against Manchester City at Anfield following his good showing in all the matches for Liverpool so far. He will look to continue his good work when he plays against Manchester City on Sunday.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Trent Alexander-Arnold

In the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, Alexander-Arnold has cemented his place in Liverpool's starting XI by virtue of his consistent showings for the club. He is likely to start at the right back position for Liverpool against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Manchester United vs Liverpool Manchester City Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
