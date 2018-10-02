Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool vs Manchester City | Combined eleven

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Manchester City and Liverpool, the top 2 teams of the Premier League table, lock horns at Anfield on 7th October. Both teams have 19 points from 7 matches but City is ahead in terms of goal difference.

City is the defending champions and their coach Pep Guardiola would like to win back-to-back titles to secure his status as one of the greatest coaches of all time. Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would also love to win a Premier League title and become the first manager to do so. Both teams have scored heaps of goals already.

City scored 6 past Huddersfield while Liverpool scored 4 against West Ham and therefore, it should be a very exciting match between 2 attacking teams.

Both City and Liverpool have very exciting teams and some pretty exceptional players in their line-ups. However, City are a bit ahead on paper as they have a more balanced squad and proven match winners.

We would like to make a combined team of the 2 best teams in the EPL for the sheer fun of it. However, the job is not going to be easy. Let us start:

1. Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been very impressive so far and is proving to be a great signing for Liverpool. He had a great World Cup and is continuing his good run in the Premier League. He has already kept 4 clean sheets in 7 matches and is already one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Becker is almost 6 feet 4 inches tall and quite a physical specimen. Moreover, he is not usually afraid to come out of the goal and face the attackers. His save off Eden Hazard against Chelsea is a testimony to his anticipation and courage.

Becker is also good in the air and a good shot-stopper. He has a commanding presence in the box and is an asset to the team because of those virtues. However, he is going to face a stern test against a very strong City attack and would have to perform well if Liverpool is to win this game.

