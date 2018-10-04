Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI and formation against Liverpool

hemantsports FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 116 // 04 Oct 2018, 15:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City stars celebrating

Manchester City had a fantastic campaign last year where they broke numerous records on the way to winning the Premier League. This season as well Manchester City have got their Premier League title defence off to a flying start by securing 19 points from a possible 21. They are currently occupying the first position in the table and will look to continue their amazing start.

Next in the firing line for Pep Guardiola’s side is Liverpool, and Manchester City without any doubt will be looking to continue their undefeated run in the Premier League. However, Liverpool just like Manchester City has started the season in scintillating form securing 19 points from a possible 21 points. So, it will be very interesting to see that which team comes out on top when the two giants of the Premier League come face to face on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Ederson

Ederson had an amazing season last year for Manchester City, and the Brazilian has started off this season in decent form as well. City's management will be hoping this will continue.

The Brazilian will be a definite starter for the game against Liverpool on Sunday. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, and his ability to organize the defence will be essential to the way Manchester City will play against Liverpool.

Defenders - Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker

In defence, Oleksandr Zinchenko looks certain to start in the left-back position against Liverpool on Sunday, with Benjamin Mendy being doubtful and Fabian Delph still missing with injury for the Liverpool clash.

Aymeric Laporte is also likely to start in the centre back position against Liverpool, following his decent showing in the season so far.

Nicolas Otamendi also looks certain to start against Liverpool on Sunday, especially after starting off the season for Manchester City in relatively good form.

Kyle Walker with his marauding forward runs and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against Liverpool on Sunday.

Midfielders - Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Fernandinho and the boss

In the midfield, Bernardo Silva is likely to play against Liverpool on Sunday, following his good showing in the season so far.

Fernandinho will be taking his position in the role of a defensive midfielder. The Brazilian has made this position his own and will be a certainty for City in this position, not only in this match but throughout the season, provided he is fully fit.

Ilkay Gundogan has been in decent form whenever he has been given the opportunity. He will most likely start against Liverpool on Sunday.

Attackers - Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling will be starting for Manchester City on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes, Sterling has been terrorizing defences for quite some time now. He, therefore, will be a definite starter against Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero will continue to play in the striker position without any doubt. The Argentinian striker has started the season in fine form, thereby proving that he has the skill and desire to be the main striker for City this season, despite many writing him off and preferring Gabriel Jesus over him.

Leroy Sane is also likely to play in the starting XI against Liverpool on Sunday. He has been in decent form and will most likely make the starting line-up for Sunday's match.