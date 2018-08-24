Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI and formation against Wolverhampton Wanderers

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
330   //    24 Aug 2018, 17:45 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City stars celebrating

Manchester City has got their Premier League title defence off to a flying start with two wins from their opening two matches. Victory over Arsenal was followed up by a thumping 6-1 triumph against Huddersfield last weekend.

Next in the firing line for Pep Guardiola’s side is newly promoted Wolves, and the Midlands outfit has earned just a single point from their opening fixtures against Everton and Southampton.

Pep Guardiola will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation, considering it is an away match.

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Ederson

Ederson had an amazing season last year for Manchester City, and the Brazilian has started off this season in decent form as well. City management will be hoping the same will continue.

The Brazilian will be a definite starter for Saturday's game against Wolves. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, and his ability to organize the defence will be essential to the way Manchester City will play against Wolves.

Defenders - Benjamin Mendy, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Benjamin Mendy

In defence, Benjamin Mendy with his bombarding runs and decent defensive skills looks certain to start in the left back position against Wolves on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany is also likely to start in the centre back position against Wolves in the early kick-off against Wolves, following his decent showing in the previous match against Huddersfield.

John Stones also looks certain to start against Wolves on Saturday especially after starting off the season for Manchester City in relatively good form against both Arsenal and Huddersfield.

Kyle Walker with his marauding forward runs and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against Wolves on Saturday.

Midfielders - Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Fernandinho and the boss

In the midfield, Bernardo Silva is likely to play against Wolves on Saturday, following his good showing in both matches against Arsenal and Huddersfield.

Fernandinho will be taking his position in the role of a defensive midfielder. The Brazilian has made this position his own, and will be a certainty for City in this position not only in this match but throughout the season, provided he is fully fit.

Attackers - Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling will be starting for Manchester City on the left flank. Raheem Sterling with his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes has been terrorizing defence's for quite some time now. He therefore will be a definite starter against Wolves.

Sergio Aguero will continue to play in the striker position without any doubt. The Argentinian striker scored a hat-trick against Huddersfield last weekend, thereby proving that he has the skill and desire to be the main striker for City this season, despite many writing him off and preferring Gabriel Jesus over him.

Riyad Mahrez is also likely to play in the starting XI against Wolves on Saturday. He has been in decent form and will most likely make the starting line-up for Saturday's match.

