Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Manchester City will look to retain their crown this season

On Sunday Emirates will host the first blockbuster fixture of the 2018/19 Premier League season as Manchester City kick-off their title defence against Arsenal in their opening fixture of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Arsenal will be without their legendary manager Arsene Wenger in their dugout for the first time in 22 years as Unai Emery leads the team out for their season-opening home match.

Emery has been busy reshaping the Arsenal side with German keeper Bernd Leno, Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner, Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira and French U-20 player Matteo Guendozi joining the London side while longtime servants like Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere leaving the club.

Emery will be looking to kick-off their first post-Wenger era with a win at the Emirates.

For the first time in recent seasons, Manchester City has been involved in one of their most silent transfer seasons ever with Riyad Mahrez being the only big inclusion to the side with youngsters Claudio Gomes, Phillipe Saunders and Daniel Arzani the other additions to the side while Yaya Toure and Joe Hart left the club.

Pep Guardiola will be looking to become the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to successfully defend the Premier League title as they kick-off their season against Arsenal.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Team News

New signing Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva as well as last season top assist maker Kevin De Bruyne is expected to start in the match against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Mahrez will look to create a major impact this season

Emery is expected to be without Defenders Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Aaron Ramsey while competitive debuts are expected for new signings Lucas Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Probable Line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero.

Arsenal XI: Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Match date: 12th August 2018, Sunday

Match timing: 20:30 IST

Match venue: Emirates, London

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Stats

Arsenal has just won two matches in the 12 meetings with the defending Premier League champions while Manchester City can record their first consecutive victory over their London opponents since 1936.

This will be the first time since 1970 that Arsenal will be facing the reigning Premier League champions and the first time since 1994 that they will be facing Manchester City on the opening day.

Pep Guardiola is unbeaten in his 10 previous meetings with new manager Unai Emery.