Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City v Manchester United - 5 takeaways from the game

Mourinho came up against Guardiola at Etihad

Manchester City is the best team in the Premier League, and they came up against a Manchester United side who were upbeat after their triumph in Turin. A win would have taken City twelve points clear of United while Jose Mourinho's team had a chance to reduce it to six at the end of the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side was on it from the word go with Bernardo Silva hitting a long-range shot, but it was off target. Manchester City got the reward for their relentless pressure with David Silva turning home from a Bernardo Silva's cross a few moments later.

After the goal, Manchester United slowed the game down and didn't allow City to play their free-flowing football. Pep Guardiola's side went into the break with their noses slightly ahead, but Jose Mourinho knew his team was still in the match.

Manchester City doubled the lead immediately into the second half with Aguero hitting a fierce shot past De Gea. However, Antony Martial pulled one back from a penalty after Ederson fouled Lukaku inside the box. The game was all done and dusted after Gundogan scored City's third goal of the day.

Here are the five takeaways from the game.

#5 Another disappointing first half from United

Shaw could have done better to prevent the first goal

Jose Mourinho's side has been criticized this season for the slow start to their games and allowing the opposition to dictate the play from the word go. It's been the case for last few games now for United.

However, against Manchester City, it is always difficult to play your natural game as Pep Guardiola's side prefers to keep possession of the ball and press high up the pitch. The best way to beat City is to take the game to them as only sitting back would mean allowing City to go on a relentless attacking spree.

Manchester United struggled to get any hold in the first half with City going rampant in the first quarter of the game and breaking the deadlock through David Silva with United having all to do in the second half again.

