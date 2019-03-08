×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Watford| Match preview, predicted line ups and more

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
1.10K   //    08 Mar 2019, 09:47 IST

Manchester City vs Watford
Manchester City vs Watford

Manchester City take on Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League. City are yet to lose a game to Watford in the Premier League and come into this match on the back of five successive league victories. Pep Guardiola's men have established themselves at the top of the Premier League table by toppling Liverpool, with the Citizens currently being one point and a place ahead of the Reds.

Watford will head into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Leicester City last weekend which is sure to boost the confidence of Javi Gracia's men. Although City are the favourites to win this fixture, there is no telling what kind of surprise the Hornets might spring upon them at the Etihad.

Manchester City have had two huge victories over Watford in the recent past, one of them being 5-0 and the other 6-0, and that will give the Citizens a huge morale boost. They will be keen to avoid any slip-ups as they look to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table.

City presently have 71 points, while they are being chased by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are at 70. Watford are placed eighth in the league table with 43 points and they will be looking to gain ground on Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are seventh with the same number of points.

For Manchester City, Sergio Aguero has been in brilliant form and he will be their key man up front. Assisting him on the flanks will be Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva. With a fit Kevin de Bruyne back in contention, City's midfield look rock-solid. Giving De Bruyne company will be Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho.

Troy Deeney has been in a purple patch for Watford and he will be looking to cause trouble to City centre-halves Aymeric Laporte and John Stones. Gerard Deulofeu and Etienne Capoue have been magnificent for the Hornets as well.

Predicted lineups:


Manchester City:

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Danilo (LB), John Stones (CB), Aymeric Laporte (CB), Kyle Walker (RB)

Advertisement

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho

Attackers: Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva.


Watford:

Goalkeeper: Ben Foster

Defenders: Jose Holebas (LB), Adrian Mariappa (CB), Craig Cathcart (CB), Daryl Janmaat (RB)

Midfielders: Roberto Pereyra, Etienne Capoue, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Will Hughes

Attackers: Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Watford FC Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola Etihad Stadium Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Premier League 2018-19: Watford vs Manchester City – match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons Why Manchester City Beat Watford
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Watford: How The Reds could line-up | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Watford v Chelsea: Match Preview, Prediction, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Match Facts, Predicted Line-ups and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Southampton vs Manchester City: Match Preview and Predicted Lineups | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 Watford players who have made a good impression in the Premier League so far
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Liverpool remain at the top after defeating Watford
RELATED STORY
5 timely goals that changed the course of football matches
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea v Manchester City, Prediction and Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us