Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - preview, team news, probable line-up, and stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
413   //    23 Aug 2018, 11:53 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City players celebrating

The 3rd week of the Premier League fixtures will kick-off with the reigning champions Manchester City facing new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers at the famous Molineux, home of Wolves.

The reigning champions have started this season at the same place they left off, with 2 wins out of 2 against Arsenal and Huddersfield. The last game week saw The Citizens demolishing The Terriers 6-1, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick.

Manchester City will be looking to be the first champions since Manchester United in the 2011-12 season to kick off their campaign with three straight victories.

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers PL game

New boys Wolverhampton Wanderers or commonly called Wolves, have started their first season back in the Premier League with a draw and a loss in their opening 2 matches.

The first match for the reigning EFL Championship winners saw them earning a deserving draw against Everton, while the second match against Leicester City saw Wolves playing poorly, and getting beaten 2-0.

Wolves will be hoping to be the third team in a row to beat the defending Premier League Champions at home when they face Manchester City on Saturday.

Team news

The loss of Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne to injury will be a big blow for The Citizens, while Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will be looking to return to the starting XI after being benched in the 6-1 victory over Huddersfield. Second choice keeper, Claudio Bravo is also on the injury list after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
KDB - maestro

Matt Doherty is expected to continue in the playing XI after luckily escaping injury despite being on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Jaime Vardy.

Record signing Adama Traore might get his first start for Wolves after impressing in the second half of the match against The Foxes, while Nuno Espirito Sanchez may opt to start Leander Dendoncker in the defence, or defensive midfield position to provide more defensive backup to his team.

Nuno Espirito Sanchez
Wolves boss

Probable line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Rui Patricio, Ryan Bennett, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota

Stats

This will be the 118th match between the two sides, with Manchester City winning 47, and Wolves winning 46.

This will the 9th meeting between Wolves and City in the Premier League, with The Citizens winning 5, and Wolves winning 2.

A victory for Manchester City will see them becoming the first defending champions since Manchester United in the 2011-12 season to win their opening 3 matches, while a victory for Wolves means that they will be the third successive EFL Championship winner to defeat the Premier League champions at home.

Kickoff

Saturday 25 August, 2018

2.30 pm BST, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Molineux Stadium.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers David Silva Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola
