Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI and formation against Brighton

hemantsports
ANALYST
Preview
249   //    27 Sep 2018, 21:38 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City stars celebrating

Manchester City have got their Premier League title defence off to a flying start by securing 16 points from a possible 18 points.

Next in the firing line for Pep Guardiola’s side is Brighton, and Manchester City without any doubt will be looking to continue their undefeated run in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola will most likely opt for a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper- Ederson

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Ederson

Ederson had an amazing season last year for Manchester City, and the Brazilian has started off this season in decent form as well. City's management will be hoping this will continue.

The Brazilian will be a definite starter for Saturday's game against Brighton. His distribution skills, calmness, and composure while playing out from the back, and his ability to organize the defence will be essential to the way Manchester City will play against Brighton.

Defenders - Fabian Delph, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Kyle Walker

Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League
Kyle Walker

In defence, Fabian Delph looks certain to start in the left-back position against Brighton on Saturday, with Benjamin Mendy still missing with injury.

Aymeric Laporte is also likely to start in the centre back position against Brighton, following his decent showing in the previous match against Cardiff City.

Nicolas Otamendi also looks certain to start against Brighton on Saturday, especially after starting off the season for Manchester City in relatively good form.

Kyle Walker with his marauding forward runs and excellent defensive attributes will be the first choice for the right-back position against Brighton on Saturday.

Midfielders - Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Fernandinho and the boss

In the midfield, Bernardo Silva is likely to play against Brighton on Saturday, following his good showing in the season so far.

Fernandinho will be taking his position in the role of a defensive midfielder. The Brazilian has made this position his own and will be a certainty for City in this position, not only in this match but throughout the season, provided he is fully fit.

Ilkay Gundogan has been in decent form whenever he has been given the opportunity. He will most likely start against Brighton.

Attackers - Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling will be starting for Manchester City on the left flank. With his pace, dribbling and good finishing attributes, Sterling has been terrorizing defences for quite some time now. He, therefore, will be a definite starter against Brighton.

Sergio Aguero will continue to play in the striker position without any doubt. The Argentinian striker has started the season in fine form, thereby proving that he has the skill and desire to be the main striker for City this season, despite many writing him off and preferring Gabriel Jesus over him.

Riyad Mahrez is also likely to play in the starting XI against Brighton on Saturday. He has been in decent form and will most likely make the starting line-up for Saturday's match.

