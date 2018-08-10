Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's ideal starting XI for the season

Jose Mourinho: A difficult season ahead of him?

The summer transfer window is officially closed. Manchester United start their new season against Leicester City on the Old Trafford.

They must start very well if they want to challenge Manchester City this season. The only two players who joined them this summer are Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and Diogo Dalot from Porto.

Jose Mourinho definitely isn't satisfied with the business in the transfer window. There has been plenty of doom and gloom around the club this summer: a quiet transfer window, disappointing preseason results, and an irritable Mourinho moaning over all of it.

Last season, Manchester United finished second in the Premier League. Also, they lost in the FA Cup final match against Chelsea. Despite this, last season wasn't one to remember for the United faithful.

Mourinho's biggest challenge in this season will be to get the best out of Paul Pogba. The France international won the World Cup this summer and he was one of the best players for his national team.

If he can get the best out of him, then they can be optimistic for this season. Mourinho has a big squad at his disposal. It's up to him to get the best out of them. Here's a look at Manchester United's ideal starting lineup for the upcoming season with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

David De Gea: Manchester United's hero from last season

For the fifth season in a row, David De Gea is going to be Manchester United's key player. He's won the fans' Player of the Year award in four of the last five seasons.

The Spanish goalkeeper had a poor World Cup but the 27-year-old is back at the Old Trafford now, and will likely be the hero once again for his club.

With Thibaut Courtois joining Real Madrid, De Gea can focus fully on his staying with Manchester United. He can become even greater than the legendary Peter Schmeichel.

