Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United’s predicted line-up against Newcastle

Cyril Odhiambo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 468 // 01 Jan 2019, 05:11 IST

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Manchester United have really had a great start under the stewardship of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The team is looking fluid in possession and attacks at an alarming pace that seems to catch opposition defenders flat-footed.

The players who just a few weeks ago looked short of confidence are now playing to their full potential, making it a great sight for the United faithful and fans across the globe. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought a new attractive playing style to the club that hasn’t been seen since the departure of the legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The team’s first game of 2019 will be against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Though the team may be flying, it is imperative that they don’t get complacent. In football, one lapse of judgment can really be detrimental to where the team ends up at the end of the season.

The team has scored three or more goals in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first three games and they will want to keep the same momentum going into the game against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are 15th in the Premier League standings and have won just one of their last seven Premier League games. Though they are three points above relegation zone, a win or a draw against a rampant United side would be a great bonus.

Manchester United Team News

Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay, and Chris Smalling are still out. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to select a strong lineup for that game and with a squad that is almost close its full strength, there are a number of players he can call upon.

Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly, who was sent off against Bournemouth. Marcus Rashford is a doubt after his groin injury but Alexis Sanchez is expected to feature at some point in the game.

Romelu Lukaku could start if Rashford fails to recover in time. Ander Herrera is expected to retain his place after a superb performance against Bournemouth. Solskjaer would not want to make a lot of changes to a side that is winning games for fun.

Here’s how the team should line up against Newcastle.

Manchester United’s predicted lineup

David De Gea; Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera; Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, and Anthony Martial.

