Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United's Predicted XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 957 // 19 Aug 2018, 12:42 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United are set to meet Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. today in the second game week of Premier League 2018/19. Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. is coming after a 0-2 defeat against Watford whereas United started their season with 2-1 win against Leicester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. wrote history when these two sides met in the previous season. Pascal Gross’s header was the difference as they stoles all three points from this fixture. Manchester United is already under pressure due to criticism for the style of play Mourinho has been designing.

With Chelsea and Spurs winning both their games, United is expected to win this match to close that gap. Manchester United has some injury problems as Diogo Dalot and Ander Herrera are still out. Nemanja Matic and Antonia Valencia returned to the training but this game might come too early for them to start.

MANCHESTER UNITED PREDICTED XI AND FORMATION

David De Gea is the undisputed starter in the team. He will take his place between the sticks. He won't be expecting to have a tough day against Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. but anything can happen with Mourinho's desultory tactics.

Matteo Darmian will also get a start at right-back position as Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot are nursing their knee problems and Fosu-Mensah has made a loan switch to Fulham.

Lindelof is expected to dovetail Eric Bailly at the heart of the defence. Bailly is the best centre-back in United's squad. He is strong and bullies the strikers off the ball. Lindelof has started this campaign strongly, bringing his Sweden's form to Premier League. Luke Shaw will start at the left-back position after scoring his first senior goal last weekend.

With Matic still not 100% fit, Pereira could continue to start in a deeper role. At Jose Mourinho's behest, the Brazilian is looking to earn the first-team opportunity as a #6 and not as a winger. He has done his job exceedingly well up till now. His midfield partners Pogba and Fred also had a good game against Leicester City.

Fred was energetic and lively in his debut, spraying the ball across the field and making challenges all over the midfield. He needs to stay calm as opponents may try to goad him after seeing his fiery attitude against Leicester City.

Mourinho confirmed that he is unsure whether Lingard would play a part in this match or not. Mata could continue to operate from the right and Sanchez from the left. Alexis Sanchez needs to pull his socks up as the frustration in the United's fanbase is increasing after his dismal performances for the Reds. The only change from last week can be the introduction of Romelu Lukaku in place of Rashford.

The Belgian scored only 16 goals in the previous season as Jose Mourinho's mundane style of play restricts him to get clear-cut chances. Rashford played two games as a number nine but failed to make any concrete impact on the pitch. Lukaku's presence will give more quality and an additional dimension to United.