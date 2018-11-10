Premier League 2018/19: Match previews and predictions for Gameweek 12

Game week 12 will host the Manchester Derby.

The game week eleven saw one of the Premier League classics as Arsenal and Liverpool went head to head in what was a testament to fast attacking football. Manchester United came from behind again to win against Bournemouth in the stoppage time.

While Chelsea won comprehensively, Spurs were made to sweat by Wolves. Pep Guardiola's side is looking like the big deal at the moment and thrashed Southampton by six goals handing the Saints the worst defeat in their Premier League history.

It was an emotional afternoon for the Foxes, but they managed to carve out a win and dedicate that victory to the late Vichai. Good news for the Huddersfield fans as the club registered their first win of the season against Fulham.

If the last weekend was exciting, this is going to get even better as both the Manchester clubs lock horns for the 177th time in all competitions. Manchester City is by far the best team in the Premier League and looking good to defend their title whereas United are flying high after two back-to-back comebacks away wins including beating Juventus at Turin in the Champions League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Spurs have tricky fixtures while Liverpool should have a regular game against Fulham at Anfield. Leicester City would be back after the funeral following the game last weekend and would be hoping to continue the winning run against Burnley. With a series of mouthwatering fixtures ahead, let's look at the previews and predictions for all the games from matchday 12.

#10 Cardiff City vs Brighton

Glenn Murray would be crucial for Burnley.

Cardiff City are finding life difficult in the Premier League. Neil Warnock's side has just won one game so far and is languishing at the nineteenth position in the table. Last time out, they lost at home against a Leicester side who didn't have enough preparation before the game. If Cardiff can't sort out their issues right now, it won't be long before they find themselves playing in the Championship again next season.

Chris Hughton's side lost handsomely at Goodison last time out and would want to get back to winning ways. As like Cardiff, goalscoring is also an issue for Brighton and the club should invest in a striker in January.

Prediction: Cardiff 0 - 0 Brighton

#9 Southampton vs Watford

Mark Hughes is not getting good results.

It would take something extraordinary for the Southampton players to move on from the last week thrashing at Manchester City. Though the City game cannot be a reason to judge the quality of the team, Mark Hughes knows his side needs to do a lot more than what they are doing now. The Saints are one point above the relegation zone and already fighting for Premier League survival this early in the season.

Watford suffered a shock defeat against Newcastle last time out and would want to shrug that disappointment off. Javi Gracia's side was better in most parts of the game but paid for their missed chances to score. They are in a good position in the league and have an excellent opportunity to finish in the top half of the table at the end of the campaign.

Prediction: Southampton 0 - 2 Watford

