Premier League 2018/19: Match previews and expert predictions for EPL Gameweek 13

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Preview
252   //    23 Nov 2018, 14:21 IST

Game week 12 will host the Spurs vs. Chelsea.
Game week 12 will host the Spurs vs. Chelsea.

The Barclays Premier League will resume once again after the International break this weekend. In the previous matchday, the two Manchester sides locked horns at the Etihad Stadium, where City dominated and stamped their authority once again on the title race. 

Liverpool did their share bit to keep up the pace with Manchester City at the top by beating Fulham 2-0. However, both Chelsea and Arsenal dropped points at home against Everton and Wolves respectively. Spurs came away with a narrow win at the Selhurst Park keeping their hopes of a top-four finish alive. 

Both Newcastle United and Cardiff registered their second win of the season while Fulham's defeat at Anfield led to the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.

Gameweek thirteen will see two London sides - Spurs and Chelsea going head-2-head in what promises to be an absolute cliffhanger. Jose Mourinho will hope to get back to winning ways as Manchester United host Palace at Old Trafford. City, Liverpool, and Arsenal have tricky away fixtures in which they are expected to come through with flying colors.

With a lot to look forward to, here are the Previews and Predictions from matchday 13 of the Barclays Premier League.


#10 West Ham United vs. Manchester City


Raheem Sterling is in the form of his life.
Raheem Sterling is in the form of his life.

The Hammers will face their biggest test of the season yet, while Pep Guardiola's Man City will look to keep their unbeaten run going at the London stadium. A former City manager, Manuel Pellegrini, will know some of his ex-players well but will need a massive performance from his current side to get anything out of the game.

Wilshere is likely to return from injury for West Ham while Yarmolenko, Lanzini and Winston Reid are still long time absentees. Pep Guardiola will be without his key defender, Benjamin Mendy who underwent surgery during the International break. Guardiola might need to change his formation to accommodate for the absence of the left back.

Prediction: West Ham 0 - 3 Man City


#9 Brighton vs. Leicester City


Glenn Murray is Brighton's talisman up front.
Glenn Murray is Brighton's talisman up front.

Brighton's biggest win of the season was against Manchester United, but since then Chris Hughton's side hasn't been able to make much progress. Currently twelfth in the table, a win would take them equal in points to their opposition this weekend.

The mood around Leicester City for the past few weeks has been a bit gloomy following the unfortunate passing of their owner Vichai in a helicopter crash. However, the Foxes managed to win emphatically against Cardiff in the game following the incident and would want to dedicate another victory to their late owner in this fixture as well. Harry Maguire is likely to miss the tie for Claude Puel's side after picking up a knock on England duty.

Prediction: Brighton 1 - 1 Leicester City



Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
