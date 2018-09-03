Premier League 2018-19, Matchweek 4: Team of the Week

Lukaku was one of the star performers this week

This week was the last one before the impending international break, and it provided numerous talking point.

Liverpool and Chelsea continued their perfect starts, winning against Leicester and Bournemouth respectively. Joining them level on points is Watford, who secured a surprising home win against Tottenham.

Manchester City won against Newcastle United, and neighbours United bounced back after their Old Trafford debacle with a 2-0 win at Burnley.

West Ham's disastrous start continued, as Wolves netted a stoppage-time winner to break their hearts and leave them without a point.

Elsewhere, Arsenal secured a thrilling 3-2 win at Cardiff, and Glenn Murray's brace rescued a point for Brighton against Fulham.

Now let us turn to the individual performances of the weekend. Here is the team of the week, starting with the man in goal.

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Hennessey saved Austin's penalty

Crystal Palace lost 2-0 against Southampton, but that was definitely not indicative of Hennessey's performance. The Welshman was at his best against the Saints and produced some great stops.

He came up with a terrific reflex save to deny what would have been a Luka Milivojevic own goal in the first half. Southampton was then awarded a penalty in the second half and Charlie Austin stepped up. But Hennessey denied him, saving smartly with his legs.

Danny Ings also forced him into a couple of saves and he was up to the task. Despite the loss, Hennessey is quietly and consistently impressing for an exciting Palace side.

Defence

Left-back: Jose Holebas (Watford)

Holebas combined with Deeney for Watford's first goal

Watford has been rampant in the league thus far, winning all of their matches. Impressive contributors have been aplenty, but Holebas' input has arguably been better than many.

He started with a bang on the opening weekend, contributing to both of Watford's goals then, and he did the same against Tottenham. Trailing by a goal, it was his set pieces which provided a platform for a Hornets comeback.

Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart scored from his crosses, which earned his side the three points. He was effective on the defensive end as well, negating the threat of Kieran Trippier and Lucas Moura to some extent.

Centre-back: Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolves grabbed a late winner at West Ham to earn their first win of the season, but the late heroics should not shadow their consistent defensive solidity.

Boly particularly was an absolute rock, repelling everything which the Hammers threw at him. He made 7 clearances, 2 interceptions, 3 blocks, and won 3 aerial duels. As the numbers suggest, he delivered a mammoth performance.

Centre-back: Craig Cathcart (Watford)

Cathcart after netting the winner

Score the winner against Tottenham in front of your fans to maintain a perfect record in the league. Craig Cathcart would not have believed you a month ago, after making just 7 league appearances last season.

But playing in a rejuvenated Watford side, Cathcart was brilliant against Spurs, protecting his goal and making a considerable ripple in the opposition's one. He made 2 interceptions, 10 clearances, 3 blocks, 2 tackles and scored the vital goal. Good day's work, isn't it?

Right-back: Cedric Soares (Southampton)

Completing the back four is Portuguese right-back, Cedric.

Up against really a winger in Patrick van Aanholt, Cedric held his own defensively and contributed in the attack as well. He assisted Danny Ings' opener with a long ball and completed 3 key passes in the game.

On the other end, he made 7 clearances and 3 tackles to preserve the clean sheet. A solid performance in an impressive away win for the Saints.

