Premier League 2018-19, Matchweek 6: Team of the Week

Gundogan and Silva both impressed in Wales

Arsenal's 2-0 win against Everton brought the curtain down upon yet another round of Premier League fixtures.

The weekend did not throw many surprises, as the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool romped to comfortable victories. Manchester United, however, dropped points against Wolves at Old Trafford after a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea's perfect start came to an end after a resolute West Ham side held them to a goalless draw in the London derby. Neighbours Arsenal notched their fifth consecutive victory against Everton. Their arch-rivals Tottenham won as well, beating Brighton and Hove Albion.

Cardiff's miserable start continued after their demolition by Manchester City and they are rooted to the bottom with Huddersfield, who are going through a similar phase. Cardiff City and Huddersfield were many's foremost candidates for the drop this season. Their early season form has not done enough to opinions.

There were plenty of players who made their mark this week in Premier League. Boasting of world's top footballing and coaching talent, it is difficult to stand out. Often, an inspired effort by a player is needed to lift their side. Such inspirational performances often end up changing the fortunes of their respective teams for good. On that note, is the Premier League team of the week:

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Cech certainly earned his clean sheet today

Arsenal won 2-0 against Everton which may suggest that their defensive frailties were put to bed, but that was not the case. The Toffees had many openings, and Cech came big numerous times to preserve his clean sheet. The goalkeeper's performance was one of the best this gameweek as he overcame a stiff test with the fragile backline of Arsenal who were often struggling to deal with the Merseyside club's attacks.

The veteran goalkeeper made six saves. The former Chelsea goalkeeper was commanding in the box as he made numerous punches and claims in the box. He even made one tackle(!) as well, denying Everton starlet Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he was sent through early on.

Petr Cech's saves kept Arsenal afloat early on and then the Gunners went on to score twice in the second half to wrap up the three points. As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the scorer of Arsenal's second goal said after the match, they owe "a big thanks" to Big Pete.

