Premier League 2018-19, Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 4 key takeaways from the match

Alli was the most potent figure in Tottenham's forward line and remains a reliable option for Pochettino

After last night, when Manchester United opened their season, it was another of the top six clubs in action as Tottenham Hotspur made the trip to Newcastle.

Spurs began with a strong XI, including Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who made late returns to London after spending most of their summer at the World Cup. However, it was their Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen who opened the scoring, with the aid of goal-line technology, nodding it just 9mm over the line. The lead didn't last long, though, with Joselu meeting Matt Ritchie's inswinging ball from the right. Continuing in the action-packed first half, Dele Alli finished for the third header of the game, meeting Aurier's first-time ball at the back post.

Follow on for the key takeaways from the match.

#1 Alli begins the season in the same manner as the last

Just like the previous campaign, which began with the same fixture for these two teams, Dele Alli found the net at St James' Park.

Alli met Aurier's well-executed cross to get in behind former teammate Yedlin and beat Dubravka in what was an early winner.

We can be sure to expect many more goals from Alli further down the line.

We can be sure to expect many more goals from Alli further down the line.

#2 Newcastle's wide midfielders pose their greatest weapon

Ritchie provided some great moments for Newcastle

Much of Newcastle's best moments during the game came through Matt Ritchie, operating on the right, and Kenedy, present on the left. Whereas,

Ritchie delivered a perfect ball for Joselu to come onto, finding the striker behind both Tottenham centre-backs. He remained a constant threat until substituted, and was evidently furious with the decision.

Kenedy, on the other hand, was more direct in his attacks. The Brazillian, back at St James' Park for another loan spell, was too hot to handle for Aurier, continuously making strides down the field. Nevertheless, the winger wasted his biggest opportunity of the game as, when clean through, a heavy first touch rolled the ball into Hugo Lloris without trouble.

