Premier League 2018-19 Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Preview, probable line-ups & prediction 

Nurein Ahmed
ANALYST
Preview
400   //    01 Jan 2019, 14:46 IST

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku both scored against Bourn
Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku both scored against Bourn

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has presided over three consecutive Premier League wins since taking over the reins at Manchester United. The Red Devils have also scored 12 goals in the process.

The club also received a heartwarming meeting, when former Manager Sir Alex Ferguson paid them a visit in training this week. Paul Pogba is back among the goals and things are looking rosy at Old Trafford once more.

Newcastle will be Solskjaer’s first tough assignment on the road, and he will need no reminding of how the dangerous the Magpies can be. Rafael Benitez’s side took a shock 2-0 lead at Old Trafford earlier this season before United called on their powers of recovery to turn the game on its head and win 3-2.

In fairness that victory only bought Jose Mourinho some time, as United failed to replicate their second performance in winnable games against the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Team news

Newcastle’s Federico Fernandez is a doubt for the clash after limping out in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Watford.

Jonjo Shelvey is expected to return after a thigh injury, while Ki Sung-Yeung is away for the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will be involved against Newcastle, although he is likely to come off the bench. The Chilean scored the winning goal in this fixture at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly is suspended following that awful challenge against Bournemouth. Romelu Lukaku is likely to be on the bench again with Solskjaer preferring the mobility of Rashford, Lingard and Martial.


Probable line-ups

Newcastle United : Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Diame, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Rondon

Manchester United : De Gea, Young, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Lingard


Prediction

Following Manchester United’s brilliant win against Bournemouth where Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba combined to devastating effect, it is likely that Solskjaer might not feel there is a need to tinker. United have been scoring for fun and that run may continue against the Magpies.

However, as good as United have been on the offense, they have also been leaking goals at the other end. United now have the joint-lowest clean-sheets in the league alongside Fulham.

Bearing in mind that David De Gea won the Golden Glove last season, this has been a rather average season for him. Newcastle are highly likely to score given United’s set-piece struggles, but at the other end, I cannot see them keeping United’s front-line at bay. This will be a first real test for Solskjaer, but I think he will pass it with flying colors.

Newcastle 2-3 Manchester United

Nurein Ahmed
