Premier League 2018-19: Outstanding players from Gameweek 12

Man City continued their winning ways thumping Man United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. United could not count with Paul Pogba as the French player did not recover in time from an injury after "sacrificing for the team" in their clash versus Juventus, according to Jose Mourinho. United slipped a place down to eight after their Derby defeat.

At Stamford Bridge, Everton held Chelsea to a goalless draw pushing the Blues down to the third spot in the league table.

Arsenal came back from behind to draw Wolves 1-1 after a lack-lustre performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory against Fulham at Anfield to overtake Chelsea to attain the second position in the league table. Slavisa Jokanovic is in serious trouble of being sacked after Fulham suffered their sixth consecutive defeat to stay at the bottom of the league.

Cardiff won their second home game of the season after registering a 2-1 victory over a ten-men Brighton at the Cardiff Stadium. Brighton remains unchanged at 12th after the loss. Cardiff, however, is still in the relegation zone at 18th despite the win. Neil Warnock undoubtedly enjoyed the victory in his 100th game in charge with the Bluebirds.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield moved down to 19th position after holding West Ham to a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Burnley stopped Leicester from scoring in a premier league match this season after holding them to a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Salomon Rondon‘s double gave a 2-1 victory at St. James‘s Park, with Newcastle securing their second victory of the season over Bournemouth. The Magpies instantly jumped three positions up to 14th.

Mark Hughes' Southampton played brilliantly after their mauling at the hands of Manchester City to hold Watford to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary‘s Stadium. Watford moved to the seventh spot despite their draw while Southampton settled one place below to 17th.

Spurs posted a solitary goal win over Palace in Selhurst Park. Roy Hodgson side relinquished two places to 16th in the league table as they are still struggling to record a win at home.

