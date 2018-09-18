Premier League 2018-19: Power Rankings for Matchday 5

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 18 Sep 2018, 17:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea continued their winning start with victory over Cardiff City

After the first international break of the season, the Premier League is back. We’ve had the first ever Nations League fixtures, and although they were slightly more exciting than the usual meaningless friendlies, we all welcomed the return of the Premier League.

The biggest game of matchday five saw Liverpool travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham. The Reds made it five wins out of five with a 2-1 win, but questions will be asked about the referee’s decision not to give a penalty for Sadio Mane’s late challenge on Son Heung Min.

Chelsea joined Liverpool on 15 points out of a possible 15, with a convincing 4-1 win over Cardiff City, Eden Hazard scoring a hat-trick. Arsenal look to be coming to terms with things under Unai Emery, as they picked up a win away at Newcastle United.

Another manager picking up a much needed three points was Jose Mourinho, who saw his side end Watford’s 100% record with a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road. The most exciting game of the weekend came at Bournemouth, who picked up a 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

On Sunday, West Ham finally won their first point of the season, picking up an impressive 3-1 win away Everton, Andriy Yarmolenko scoring twice. Monday night saw Brighton produce an impressive comeback to draw 2-2 with Southampton from 2-0 down.

Here are the top performers in the Premier League in each position so far this season, taking into account this weekend’s matches.

Goalkeepers

De Gea pulled off a vital save to earn Manchester United all three points at Watford

The standout performance of the week came from Manchester United’s David de Gea, who produced a number of very good saves to help earn United all three points away at Watford. It hasn’t been a great start to the season for the Spaniard, but he looked back to his best on Saturday. At the other top clubs, we haven’t seen too many top performances from ‘keepers this season, mainly because they haven’t been called upon.

One goalkeeper at a top club who didn’t put in a good performance was Tottenham’s Michel Vorm, who had a bit of a horror show against Liverpool. Neil Etheridge continues to put in some strong performances for Cardiff City, despite their poor form. Rui Patricio has settled in well at Wolves, while Alex McCarthy has made the most of his chance at Southampton. Joe Hart doesn’t make the top five just yet, but he was excellent against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

Top five

5) Ederson (Manchester City)

4) David de Gea (Manchester United)

3) Rui Patricio (Wolves)

2) Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

1) Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City)

1 / 6 NEXT