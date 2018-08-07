Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player of the Season award

Mo Salah is Presented With the Premier League Player of the Season Award

We are approaching the start of the Premier League 2018-19 season, and the 'kick-off' will be on the 9th of August. The first match will see Leicester City take on the most successful team in the history of the Premier League, Manchester United. The match will feature star players like Jamie Vardy, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

A few of the other note-worthy matches include Liverpool taking on West Ham United and Manchester City taking on Arsenal; the latter promises to be the most exciting match of the first game week.

Many star players like Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fred will be making their first important appearance for their club. The transfer window saw many teams splashing money on a lot of players, while Liverpool and Wolverhampton went on a shopping spree.

There are a lot of awards to be won at the Premier League every season, with the Player of the Season award being the most prestigious. World class players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have won the coveted award in the past. Last year, it was Mo Salah who bagged it, playing for Liverpool.

The competition for the award increases every year due to the sheer number of quality players who emerge, including the ones who are transferred into the Premier League. This year will be no different, and here we take a look at the top 5 candidates for the Player of the Season award.

#5 Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean forward joined Manchester United in last season's winter transfer window, on a swap deal which included Henrikh Mkhitaryan. He is regarded as one of the best wingers in modern football but he wasn't at his best last season as he only scored 11 goals and assisted 9 times in 40 combined appearances for both Arsenal and United.

Those stats don't do justice to his true potential. But the good news is that he seemed to be in sparkling form during the International Champions Cup, as he scored two goals and assisted once. His form along with that of Lukaku will be very important for The Red Devils this season.

If Sanchez can show his true potential, he will definitely be a strong candidate for the Player of Season award.

