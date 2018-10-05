Premier League 2018-19: Predicting the results of all the games from gameweek 8

Gaurav Phadke

Week 8 brings with it the blockbuster game between Liverpool and Manchester City, the "top of the table" contest.

We head into the international break after this weekend, so teams would be looking to sign off on a positive note.

Let's start with the predictions for this round of games. The teams' current PL table positions have been specified along with their names for reference purposes.

#1 Brighton and Hove Albion (15) vs West Ham United (14)

Both teams will be looking over their shoulders to try and avoid getting pulled back into the relegation scrap.

Brighton have been on a wretched winless run, while West Ham's results have been surprisingly positive after their dismal start to the campaign.

However, the Seagulls have done quite well at their home, winning against Manchester United (no less) and putting up spirited performances against Spurs and Fulham.

The Hammers also seem to self-destruct occasionally, so their form is no guide to how they'd perform.

This one could settle out for a scoring draw.

Prediction: 2-2

#2 Burnley (12) vs Huddersfield Town (20)

Burnley have won their last 2 PL games, and Huddersfield have lost their last 3.

Huddersfield have scored the lowest goals in the league so far (3), also resulting in them having the worst goal difference (-13).

Burnley, on the other hand, have made a habit of nicking points off their opponents, as they did against Cardiff last week.

This one should be a home win for the Clarets, leaving the Terriers cemented to the bottom of the Premier League.

Prediction: 2-0

#3 Crystal Palace (13) vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (9)

The Eagles have continued their roller coaster ride this season, while the Wolves are now unbeaten in their last 5 PL games.

The Wolves are being touted as one of the, if not the best-promoted side in the last few years, while Hodgson's Palace have been blowing hot and cold for a couple of seasons now!

On form, Wolves should win this one, but Selhurst Park is a difficult place to go to and win, so this one should be a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

