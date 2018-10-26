Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the scores for Matchday 10

Chelsea held Manchester United to a draw with a goal in the 95th minute

What a week of football it has been. A fascinating comeback by Manchester United and a well-fought equaliser in the 95th minute by Chelsea at the other end. Everton’s goal at the 86th minute that made the whole crowd in Goodison Park screaming and a scintillating 2nd half football from Arsenal that have blown Leicester away. These matches remind us why the English Premier League is still the best league in the world.

We made some very good predictions last week. Our decision to stick with a one-goal victory to United paid off until the 95th-minute equaliser. With the same amount of excitement and passion, let’s start the predictions for this week.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion are to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend

Brighton have produced a fantastic defensive performance away at Newcastle after getting that crucial early lead. When they meet Wolves, they will expect to produce a same kind of performance.

But their 8.2 shots per game, which is the lowest in the league, remind us that they may struggle to break down the opponent’s defence.

Wolves were not at their best against Watford last week. A single shot on target in 90 minutes suggests that they will need to improve in that area when they face the Seagulls this Saturday.

Match Prediction: Wolves wins.

Score Prediction: 0-1.

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham are to face AFC Bournemouth this weekend

Scoring goals have never been a problem for this Fulham side. But, the issue is at the other end of the pitch. Fulham have shipped in a whopping 25 goals in just 9 matches and they are the only team that are yet to keep a clean sheet. Unless they find a way to fix this leaky defence defeat seems inevitable.

Bournemouth are the most unpredictable side in Premier League this season. Under Howe, so far in this season, they have taken 63% of their shots inside the 18 yard box. The stats prove that they will have very less problem in breaking Fulham’s unstable defence.

Match Prediction: Bournemouth Wins.

Score Prediction: 1-2.

