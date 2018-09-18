Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the Big 6 after their first five games

Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.63K   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:53 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League

The 2018/19 season of the Premier League has already seen five weeks. The top-flight of English football has dished out some thrilling results till now, with scorelines that have ranged from predictable to unfathomable.

Chelsea and Liverpool have maintained a perfect record in the five weeks, clinching 15 points with five victories under their belt. Defending champions Manchester City are a whisker behind, having dropped two points in their third fixture of the season.

While the top three teams look primed to challenge for the trophy, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United have a plethora of questions to answer – they are not even in the top five teams on the points table at the moment.

Here are the ratings for the big six teams after their first five games in the league:

#1 Chelsea: 9/10

Chelsea have
Chelsea have not dropped a single point in the first five games

Mauricio Sarri has had a dream start to his tenure with the Blues – five matches, 15 points, 14 goals scored, just four conceded. While a majority of the limelight was flashed at Manchester City and Liverpool in the lead up to the league, it is the 2016/17 champions who have been stunningly impressive this season.

Chelsea, who are unbeaten with a 100 per cent record to their name so far, did the best bit of their business in the summer when they convinced Eden Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge for another year. The Belgian has been on fire this year, leading the race for the Golden Boot with five strikes to his name.

While Chelsea's attack looks dangerous at the moment, they still have defensive frailties, according to Sarri. After the 4-1 win over Cardiff, Sarri said:

"We can cope with the problems with the quality in the offensive phase, but not in the defensive phase. So I have to organise them better defensively and the players have to understand that. We have to improve step by step, and my target is to become the best team in England in one year to 18 months,"

The Blues' forward line has taken to Sarri's expressive style of play immediately and they look primed to clinch at least a top-three finish this season.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Sergio Aguero Eden Hazard Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
Rupin Kale
ANALYST
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
Ranking the Premier League big 6 based on their summer...
RELATED STORY
The Top 6 Goalscorers in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
5 greatest strikers of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the top 10 come May 2019
RELATED STORY
Weekend Warriors: Top performers of the Matchday 5 in the...
RELATED STORY
5 big-money Premier League transfers that failed to take off
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League clubs that spent more than Manchester...
RELATED STORY
10 fascinating facts about the 2008-09 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup stars Premier League’s Big 6 should target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us