Premier League 2018/19: Ranking the Big 6 after their first five games

Rupin Kale 3.63K // 18 Sep 2018, 12:53 IST

Premier League

The 2018/19 season of the Premier League has already seen five weeks. The top-flight of English football has dished out some thrilling results till now, with scorelines that have ranged from predictable to unfathomable.

Chelsea and Liverpool have maintained a perfect record in the five weeks, clinching 15 points with five victories under their belt. Defending champions Manchester City are a whisker behind, having dropped two points in their third fixture of the season.

While the top three teams look primed to challenge for the trophy, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United have a plethora of questions to answer – they are not even in the top five teams on the points table at the moment.

Here are the ratings for the big six teams after their first five games in the league:

#1 Chelsea: 9/10

Chelsea have not dropped a single point in the first five games

Mauricio Sarri has had a dream start to his tenure with the Blues – five matches, 15 points, 14 goals scored, just four conceded. While a majority of the limelight was flashed at Manchester City and Liverpool in the lead up to the league, it is the 2016/17 champions who have been stunningly impressive this season.

Chelsea, who are unbeaten with a 100 per cent record to their name so far, did the best bit of their business in the summer when they convinced Eden Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge for another year. The Belgian has been on fire this year, leading the race for the Golden Boot with five strikes to his name.

While Chelsea's attack looks dangerous at the moment, they still have defensive frailties, according to Sarri. After the 4-1 win over Cardiff, Sarri said:

"We can cope with the problems with the quality in the offensive phase, but not in the defensive phase. So I have to organise them better defensively and the players have to understand that. We have to improve step by step, and my target is to become the best team in England in one year to 18 months,"

The Blues' forward line has taken to Sarri's expressive style of play immediately and they look primed to clinch at least a top-three finish this season.

