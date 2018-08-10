Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19 season preview and predictions

bibhash brahma
ANALYST
Preview
431   //    10 Aug 2018, 16:00 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Pep Guardiola - looking to retain his crown

For football fanatics, it's that time of the year where the biggest football league in the world begins once again. There will be new clubs, some new players, fresh stadiums and pitches, new football kits, and many more.

Yes there will be plenty of new things to feast our eyes on, but there are also a few recurring themes we have always loved about the Premier League. The excitement, the goals, the game play, the teams, the physical nature of the games, derby matches, rivalries, players, etc, these have always kept us on the edge of our seats.

The Premier League is a ten month long journey for one of the most prestigious trophies in sport, and is arguably better than most leagues in the world.

While the 2018-19 Premier League season begins at an odd timing on Friday as Manchester United face Leicester City, the season will legitimately begin when all the teams start their season on Saturday.

So, who are the early season contenders for the title? Who will be relegated at the end of a grueling season? Who will win the Golden Boot and the Golden Glove? Can Chelsea and Arsenal win the title with their new managers? Here is a preview for the new Premier League season.

The new players

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
New Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in action during pre-season

The Premier League is a haven for world class football players. Players from other leagues flock to England either because of the money or because of the pull of the league. The demanding nature of the games, and the excitement makes the Premier League a big opportunity for players from other leagues.

And just like any other transfer window, this season has seen another group of brilliant players swap foreign leagues for the Premier League. With two world record transfers for goalkeepers already broken by PL clubs, we will surely witness some fresh world class players entertain the fans.

While Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for a world record fee for a goalkeeper, Liverpool also paid huge money to buy goalkeeper Alisson Becker from AS Roma.

Liverpool also boosted their midfield with new Premier League arrivals Naby Keita and Fabinho. Arsenal with their new manager also bagged a couple of exciting players for the new season. They signed Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, etc. The likes of Fred (Manchester United), Jorginho (Chelsea) and Joao Moutinho (Wolves) are also some brilliant new additions to the Premier League.

We can also keep an eye out for Felipe Anderson (West Ham), Max Meyer (Crystal palace) and Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), who might light up the Premier League with their incredible talent. The Premier League never stops to amaze us with its nature and with new exciting players every season, we are in for an exciting 2018-19 season.

bibhash brahma
ANALYST
An avid Premier League fan. A footballer for life and a football fan by heart. And a big Indian football lover too.
