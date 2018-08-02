Premier League 2018-19: Seven Nigerian players who will look to make a big impact this season

02 Aug 2018

Moses has been a vital part of the Chelsea set-up

The new English premier league season is less than two weeks away from coming into full swing and clubs have been busy in the transfer market trying to strengthen their squad.

The Nigerian contingent in the premier league are part of the assembly of global stars that light up the league and have made it one of the best in the world.

Here we profile seven of the top Nigerian stars that we expect to make a mark in the league this season.

#1 Victor Moses (Chelsea)

Victor Moses is the most high profile of the Nigerian players in the English premier league. After helping Chelsea win the title two seasons ago, things did not go too well for Moses last season as Chelsea struggled in the league. They, however, had better fortune in the FA Cup which they won courtesy of a one-nil victory over Manchester United in the final.

Moses joined Chelsea six years ago from Wigan Athletic. After series of loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke, and West Ham United he was eventually given his opportunity at Chelsea two years ago by Antonio Conte who converted him to a wing back.

The former England under-21 star excelled in the role and was pivotal to Chelsea winning the league in the 2016/17 season, featuring in 34 matches and scoring three goals.

Last season Moses played a total of 38 matches in all competitions and scored four goals as Chelsea surrendered their league crown to Manchester city and missed out on a champions league spot.

The FA Cup success was the only light in a season that didn't go too well for Moses and his teammates.

With a new manager, Maurizio Sarri now in charge at Chelsea, Moses faces a fresh challenge of trying to impress the new man.

The former Napoli manager is confronted with the dilemma of how best to deploy Moses in the team. Should he continue playing him as a right wing back or restore him to his natural attacking role? Questions Sarri has to find answers to before the start of the season.

For Moses it is a career-defining season as his ability to force his way into Maurizio Sarri's plans will determine his future at the club.

