×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19, Southampton 1-3 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
342   //    31 Dec 2018, 11:17 IST

City earned a hard-fought three points against Southampton, ending 2018 with a win
City earned a hard-fought three points against Southampton, ending 2018 with a win

Goals from David Silva, Sergio Aguero and a James Ward-Prowse own goal proved enough for defending champions Manchester City to earn a hard-fought win against Southampton at St. Mary's, closing the gap on leaders Liverpool back to seven points after their emphatic 5-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday evening. 

After successive defeats against Crystal Palace and Leicester City, it was imperative Pep Guardiola's men returned to winning ways ahead of 2019. 

Despite Silva's early opener, this game threatened to be another surprise defeat for the Citizens. Pierre-Emile Hojberg equalized in emphatic style after capitalizing on Oleksandr Zinchenko's mistake in possession after 37 minutes. 

Quick-fire goals on the stroke of half-time saw City restore their lead and despite squandering goalscoring opportunities, they were dominant in possession and earned a deserved victory on this occasion. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from a telling result.

#5 City regularly misfire opportunities, poor finishing again

Silva's early opener was City's best goal of the afternoon - but they should have had more
Silva's early opener was City's best goal of the afternoon - but they should have had more

In this game, City recorded 14 attempts on goal and scored three. When you factor in the quality of their strikes - it's understandable that you'd expect them to convert more of their promising opportunities. 

Aguero forced Alex McCarthy into an important save from close-range, while Riyad Mahrez was regularly wasteful in the final third. Over their last five league matches, they've now recorded 71 shot attempts. From them, nine goals have been scored. 

It's not good enough for a side of City's attacking quality and if you delve deeper into the match statistics, it's easier to understand why they have lost recently - failing to take their chances when on top in games.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Southampton Football Sergio Aguero Vincent Kompany
Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Sports writer and editor - European and youth football analyst. PSG news correspondent. Email: mosope.ominiyi@gmail.com
Southampton vs Manchester City: Match Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: 5 things observed |...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Player ratings from their 3-1 win against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Southampton: A one-sided affair as...
RELATED STORY
Man City 6-1 Southampton: 3 Players who won the game for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts after Raheem Sterling's masterclass...
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola names the player he thinks is the best...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Raheem Sterling has come of age and Gareth...
RELATED STORY
Old guard, young blood & timeless football: Pep...
RELATED STORY
Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Tomorrow EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Tomorrow CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us