Premier League 2018-19: Stern test awaits a resurgent United side

Madhan Kalyan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 11 Nov 2018, 19:49 IST

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

It is surreal now to think that just over a month ago according to newspapers and bookies at least, Jose Mourinho was set to be sacked regardless of the outcome vs Newcastle match and when United went 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes of the match everyone was convinced that this was it for the former Porto, Chelsea and Inter boss.

Clearly, something happened in the dressing room at halftime during that match and either through sheer force of nature or will, United came out in the second half roaring like a lion whose pride has been hurt preying on the hapless Newcastle defence culminating in Sanchez scoring that 90th-minute winner.

They have resembled the United of the old ever since, with late winners and rip-roaring attacking play being the norm, winning three of the subsequent five matches. The highs being the comeback against Juventus on Wednesday which had shades of the epic Champions League '99 final and the comeback against Chelsea where they were extremely unlucky to concede a 96th-minute scrappy equalizer.

While they have not exactly set the stage on fire since then, playing poorly against Bournemouth and Juventus at home in the first half and for 85 minutes in Turin, their new-found resilience means they have been able to paper over the cracks with late winners.

Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been at the heart of United's resurgence

Their season has been in stark contrast to Manchester City who have taken off from where they left the season, routinely scoring four or five goals per match and swatting away the weaker teams.

They come into the Manchester Derby having scored 12 times in the last two matches six against Southampton and six against Shakhtar and are looking in ominous and irresistible form.

Guardiola has made City even better this season

Which is bad news to United's defense which has been uncharacteristically porous this season, summarised by the lone clean sheet De Gea has been able to keep so far this season in 11 games and have conceded 18 goals so far, a figure they reached only by the end of January last season.

The match also takes extra significance since United are already nine points behind City and a loss would open up a mammoth 12 point gap potentially shutting the door on their title chances and possibly top four hopes too, while a win would reduce the gap to six points opening up the title race.

All the late goals and second half comebacks United have produced so far would amount to nothing if they are not able to get one over their noisy neighbors as they would be left with nothing to fight for but pride for the rest of the season, watching City and co battle it for the title.

United need to repeat the performance at Etihad last season if they are to stay in the title race

The Manchester Derby could not have come at a better side for both the blue and red half of Manchester and if United could keep their defence tight they have a chance of eking out a famous win.

Paul Pogba and Co have already shown this week at Juventus that they can match the best in the continent and it is time they produced a similar performance against possibly the best team in England with their season on the line.

After all, Manchester United have always been about resilience and their never say die attitude, aren't they?