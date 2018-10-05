×
Premier League 2018-19: Struggling Manchester United face Newcastle in a must-win clash

prakaash santhanaraman
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
31   //    05 Oct 2018, 21:14 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Jose Mourinho's side take on will face Newcastle United in what may be a do-or-die clash

English Premier League giants Manchester United face Newcastle United at Old Trafford this weekend. This fixture will surely decide the fate of manager Jose Mourinho who is facing a potential sack after a string of poor results.

Red Devils have had a horrendous start to their season with just 3 wins out of the 7 matches they have played in the Premier League. United have also lost the Carabao Cup 3rd round to Derby County after a tense Penalty Shootout.

The team is yet to decide on its 2 proper centre-backs even after 2 months into the league. The poor form of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku has made life difficult for the team. The former last scored in United colours in April against Tottenham in FA Cup while the latter has missed lot of easy chances which has cost United lot of points. Sanchez has lost more possession than any other player in the Premier League this season. He has lost the ball every 3 minutes he has played.

The ongoing tiff between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho is also a growing concern among the fans. The Frenchman had a verbal spat with Mourinho in the training ground after the loss to Derby. His substitution against West Ham United added fuel to this situation.

However, all these issues have gotten to the mind of Jose and players who have failed to produce a win in last 4 matches. Having had Old Trafford as their fort, United have failed to keep a clean sheet until now in Premier League this season.

United face Newcastle United on Saturday who are yet to win a league match this season. With just 2 points from 7 games, Newcastle will be looking to cash in on the situation in United and probably pile on the pressure for Jose Mourinho.

Therefore, this Saturday will surely be very crucial for both the club and manager. United should look to turn things around quickly before the big game against Chelsea after the International Break.

Premier League 2018-19 Newcastle United Football Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez
prakaash santhanaraman
CONTRIBUTOR
