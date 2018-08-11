Premier league (2018-19): Summer transfers XI

Deepanshu Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 838 // 11 Aug 2018, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As the premier league summer transfer window draws to a close, the focus is back on the on-field business of football. Every year Premier League is getting more competitive than ever. Even the promoted teams have made significant signings this summer, it is evident by the fact that a player like Jean Michaël Seri, who was close to a move to Barcelona last summer, has joined Fulham. As usual, even the top clubs haven't held back in the transfer market and have strengthened their squads further.

Some clarifications about the summer transfers XI:

The team will employ a 4-3-3 formation.

The objective will be to make the team as competitive on the field as possible. This may result in players not being in their natural position. Some significant signings maybe overlooked in place of some lower profile signings more suitable for the team.

Note: All the transfer values used in the article have been directly taken from transfermarkt.com

1 / 5 NEXT