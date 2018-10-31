Premier League 2018/19, gameweek 10: Team of the week

Premier League game week 10 cames to its conclusion

After Wembley witnessed Manchester City's narrow win over Spurs on Monday night, the tenth week of Premier League 2018/19 came to its conclusion. Leicester drew their home game against West Ham United where Mark Noble got his first red card of this season.

Southampton also drew their home match at St. Mary's stadium against Newcastle United. Glenn Murray's goal helped Brighton And Hove Albion grab a win against newly promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Huddersfield was defeated by Watford whereas Bournemouth, Liverpool settled their wins with a 3 goals margin. Manchester United snatched an easy victory against Everton whereas Chelsea thrashed Burnley at Turf Moor in a 4-0 victory. Arsenal dropped their points as they were held at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace to a pulsating 2-2 draw.

That's all for this week's team round-up, now let us take a look at some players who were at the top of their game this week. Here is the team of the game week 10 for the Premier League 2018/19.

Formation: 4-3- 3

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubraka

Martin Dubravka was exceptional this weekend

Martin Dubraka stopped Southampton single-handedly at St. Mary's stadium after denying cracking shots from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mario Lemina, and Stephens. The Slovakian goalkeeper made four stops, which included a stunning strike from Jack Stephens.

Under the goal-post, he was looked comfortable, and his calm and composed performance influenced the whole team.

Centre-back: Fabián Balbuena

Fabián Balbuena helped keep LCFC at bay

Fabian Balbuena scored one goal and helped his team to hold Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. When Mark Noble received the red card at the 38th minute of the match, Balbuena showed his leadership quality and denied Leicester ruthless attacks. The only mistake he came in the 89th minute when Wilfred Ndidi scored from Demarai Gray's pass.

Balbuena's 30th-minute header from the centre of the box helped West Ham United snatch a point from the Foxes. Balbuena's defensive quality and attacking mindset were impressive.

Centre back: Nathan Aké

Nathan Aké looked solid against Fulham

Nathan Ake is one of the solid defenders of this week. His defensive mindset helped Bournemouth to keep a clean sheet against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

This year, Fulham have impressed with their offensive style of football. This week, however, their main striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was kept quiet by Ake.

He showed his defensive leadership quality and helped his team to a clean sheet. He is the man who completed the most passes in Bournemouth team and that's why he deserves a place in this XI.

