Premier League 2018/19 - Team of the season so far

Annmay Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Oct 2018, 20:42 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup

The Premier League has started in exhilarating fashion and the fans would have it no other way. With Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool all tied at 20 points at the top of the table, the league title is still open to any team. While teams like Arsenal and Tottenham are hot on the chase behind these three teams.

The total money spent by the Premier League clubs this season was £1.24billion. With Liverpool being the highest spenders and Tottenham being the lowest, making no transfers at all throughout the window.

While many of the new transfers have signed, many of the veteran campaigners proved why they are the top players in the league and will continue to be for many more years. The rise of many academy players was a huge relief for Southgate and co. as the England managers might have found solutions to the problems the team faced over the course of The World Cup.

The likes of Chilwell, Maddison, Ross Barkley and Trent Alexander Arnold travelled to Rijeka as the three lions took on World Cup runner-ups, Croatia.

The Premier League has seen some stellar performances this season. While hattricks from the likes of Hazard and Aguero made everyone applaud the respective players on their feet, numerous saves from the likes of Cech, Patricio and Fabianski brought the "oohs" and "ahs'" out of all fans.

Some defensively solid performances from the likes of Kompany and Virgil Van Dijk have ensured clean sheets and some midfield geniuses have arrived at the scene wit Jorginho being the prime example.

As the international break dawns upon us, we get a better understanding of how the table might shape later this season. There have been crackling performances all around this season ut which eleven players make the cut into the team of the season so far? Here is my team of the season so far as we head into a week of Internation Friendlies.

