Premier League 2018/19: Team of the Week, Gameweek 14

The busy fixture period of the Premier League kicked off this week, and the trio of derbies on Sunday was the headline.

Chelsea defeated Fulham 2-0 in the first of those before Arsenal defeated Spurs 4-2 in what was one of the most pulsating North London derbies in recent history. It was Unai Emery's first taste of the grand fixture, and he passed it with flying colours in a delirious Emirates stadium.

Liverpool hosted Everton in the final game of the weekend, and the Reds claimed a dramatic late win courtesy of Divock Origi's goal after Jordan Pickford's mistake.

Earlier in the same week, Manchester City extended their lead at the top with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth. Manchester United dropped points again, as they came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw at Southampton. Cardiff claimed a vital win over Wolves and so did Crystal Palace, who defeated Burnley.

The round of fixtures saw some great individual performance, headlined by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. On that note, here is the team of the week for game week 14.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa saves from Chambers

Chelsea were not at their attacking best in their win over Fulham, and their defence had to bail them out at times. Kepa had a solid game and produced a couple of vital saves to preserve his side's clean sheet.

He made three saves from Callum Chambers, one of which was an incredible one. The Spaniard made four saves in total, and his distribution was effective as well, as he finished the game with a 95% pass success rate. Kepa bounced back from a poor performance against Spurs last week to help Chelsea get back to winning ways.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper has had a great start to life in London, and he has ably replaced the departed Thibaut Courtois.

