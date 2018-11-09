Premier League 2018/19: The Manchester XI

A rivalry that has started since Mourinho's days with Inter Milan and Real Madrid

This weekend will witness Jose Mourinho's Manchester United travelling to the Blue side of Manchester as they face off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in what could be an enthralling match between the two tactical masterminds.

Pep Guardiola has continued with where he left off last season as the Spaniard has marshalled his team once more to an unbeaten start, gathering 29 points from 11 matches while also being the league's top goal scorers.

Jose Mourinho and his men on the other side has had a rather poor start to the season that even saw rumours of the Portuguese being sacked before the turn of the New Year being brought up. The Portuguese though seems to have seems to have done another masterclass as his team have finally found some rhythm while also showing glimpses of reproducing the once feared Manchester United 'Never say die attitude'.

Before the Manchester derby is set to take place this Sunday at the City of Manchester Stadium let's take a look at how a team made up of stars from both the sides would line-up.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

The best goalkeeper in the world?

Many might argue that the Brazilian Ederson has more clean sheets and can successfully initiate attacks with pinpoint long balls to the attacking line but the fact is without David De Gea the Manchester United side will be in shamble, leaking almost twice the number of goals they have already conceded.

The Spaniard who came on the back of a very poor World Cup in Russia quickly set aside his woes in the World Cup and continued from where he left off last year.

Though De Gea has conceded 18 goals and kept only 1 clean sheet, the 6'3 goalkeeper has already made 40 saves in the 11 matches. The save of David Brooks trick shot in the match against AFC Bournemouth being the latest of his wonder saves.

