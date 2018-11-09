×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018/19: The Manchester XI

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Feature
123   //    09 Nov 2018, 08:47 IST

A rivalry that has started since Mourinho's days with Inter Milan and Real Madrid
A rivalry that has started since Mourinho's days with Inter Milan and Real Madrid

This weekend will witness Jose Mourinho's Manchester United travelling to the Blue side of Manchester as they face off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in what could be an enthralling match between the two tactical masterminds.

Pep Guardiola has continued with where he left off last season as the Spaniard has marshalled his team once more to an unbeaten start, gathering 29 points from 11 matches while also being the league's top goal scorers.

Jose Mourinho and his men on the other side has had a rather poor start to the season that even saw rumours of the Portuguese being sacked before the turn of the New Year being brought up. The Portuguese though seems to have seems to have done another masterclass as his team have finally found some rhythm while also showing glimpses of reproducing the once feared Manchester United 'Never say die attitude'.

Before the Manchester derby is set to take place this Sunday at the City of Manchester Stadium let's take a look at how a team made up of stars from both the sides would line-up.

Stats Courtesy: Whoscored.com, premierleague.com

Goalkeeper: David De Gea


The best goalkeeper in the world?
The best goalkeeper in the world?

Many might argue that the Brazilian Ederson has more clean sheets and can successfully initiate attacks with pinpoint long balls to the attacking line but the fact is without David De Gea the Manchester United side will be in shamble, leaking almost twice the number of goals they have already conceded.

The Spaniard who came on the back of a very poor World Cup in Russia quickly set aside his woes in the World Cup and continued from where he left off last year.

Though De Gea has conceded 18 goals and kept only 1 clean sheet, the 6'3 goalkeeper has already made 40 saves in the 11 matches. The save of David Brooks trick shot in the match against AFC Bournemouth being the latest of his wonder saves.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Sergio Aguero Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 last-minute goals in the Premier League 
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Manchester derbies of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Manchester Derby Matches
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The best of Gameweek 11
RELATED STORY
Manchester Derby: Manchester City’s strongest XI 
RELATED STORY
5 talented Premier League midfielders who had their...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid players in Premier League: Man Utd...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Tomorrow CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Tomorrow LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Tomorrow CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us