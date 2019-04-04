×
Premier League 2018-19: The most important player from each of the Big Six this season

Andrew Rodrigues
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
04 Apr 2019

This has been one of the best Premier League campaigns in recent memory after Manchester City were the runaway winners last season, breaking numerous records and accumulating the most points in a season by finishing with a tally of 100 points. This season though, the title race has been a lot closer with City and Liverpool going neck to neck, and we are promised to have a nail-biting finish to this season.

Elsewhere the race for the top four is also heating up with 3 points separating the quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester United, and Chelsea. With the Premier League entering the business end of the season, let us look at the most important player from each of the traditional Big Six.

Manchester City:

Fernandinho
Fernandinho

Manchester City are part of an enthralling two-horse race in the Premier League that promises to go down the wire. Pep Guardiola's men are also targeting a historic quadruple that could cement their status as one of the greatest teams of the Premier League era. The defending champions have suffered their share of injury troubles over the course of the season and with them approaching the climax of the season, one man they can’t afford to lose right now is Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.

The defensive midfielder is a crucial cog of their midfield and is the man that makes the City attacking machine tick. With a side full of graceful, silky and attacking players, the Brazilian offers the steel and bite that their midfield lacks. His game intelligence is unmatched and he can be trusted to play well in different positions.

Fernandinho not only does the dirty work in the centre of the park but is also a sumptuous passer of the ball. The Brazilian can open up defences with precise defence-splitting passes. He also has a ferocious shot in his locker and cannot be afforded too much space in midfield. The Brazilian is no doubt Pep’s go-to man to execute his tactical plans and it will be crucial to find an able back up for him, considering he is not getting any younger at the age of 33.

