Premier League 2018/19: The most lethal finishers so far - Part 1 (November edition)

Mohammad Salah - the current holder of the Premier League Golden Boot

As we approach the end of November 2018, 357 goals have been scored in the league by all teams so far in what has been a very entertaining season.

Today we take a look at the most lethal finishers this season ranked by Goals per minutes ratio.

As a thumb rule, only players who have played a minimum of 500 minutes or more are taken into account for this study to ensure a large enough sample size.

Fulham winger - Andre Schurrle

Team - Fulham F.C ( on loan from Borussia Dortmund )

Age - 28

Goals scored - 5

Minutes played - 1021 minutes

Minutes per Goal - 204 minutes

Total Shots - 38

Shots on target - 14

Shooting accuracy - 36.8%

Assists - 0

On the 25th of July this year, Fulham signed German winger Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy. A product of the Academy of Mainz Football Club, this is not Schurrle's first stint in the Premier League.

Schurrle's prior stint in the league was with English giants Chelsea Football Club who signed him from Bayer Leverkusen for 21 million euros in 2013. At Chelsea, he scored 14 goals in 65 appearances across all competitions before he was moved on to German club VFL Wolfsburg in 2015.

Following this Borussia Dortmund signed the German at a club record fee of 30 million Euros on 22nd July 2016. The former World Cup winner, however, had a tough time at Dortmund failing to make the desired impact on the pitch.

At Fulham, Schurrle has scored 5 goals so far this season - the latest of which was on 24th November 2018 against Southampton in a crucial 3-2 win for 'the Cottagers'.

Football aficionados across the world and especially fans of t"Die Mannschaft" hope that his time at Fulham will help the 28-year-old revive his career and help Germany win the Euros in 2020.

