Premier League 2018/19: Three clubs with the easiest starts to the season

These teams will be looking to get maximum points in August after being handed an easy run of fixtures.

The title went to The Citizens in the previous season

The 14th of June is a day filled with excitement. Besides the start of the World Cup in Russia, next season's Premier League fixtures have also been announced. Manchester City won last season's title with hardly any challenge from the rest of the Premier League clubs. The fight for Champions League qualification spots remained heated until the final matchday. Eventually, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Liverpool will follow the title-winners to the UEFA Champions League next season. Chelsea and Arsenal sadly missed out but both clubs made it to the Europa League along with Burnley.

Wolverhampton Wanderers earnt direct promotion back to the first-tier football competition in England. Cardiff City and Fulham too will join them in the Premier League. With the fixtures announced, fans are busy analyzing which clubs have the easiest paths.

Many players from the top six clubs are involved in this summer's World Cup which will last until mid-July. After the competition ends, the players are bound to go on an extended break and may not play a part in the first few games. Considering the opening three matches of each team, here is a look at the three clubs that have the easiest start to the season.

#3 Liverpool

The Liverpool team will have a comfortable beginning

Liverpool will not be facing any tough competitors in the opening three matches in August. During the month, they will host West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion. Additionally, Klopp's boys will travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the middle of the month. For the first time since the 2014/15 season, Premier League action will start at Anfield.

Considering that all three clubs they are set to face finished the previous season in the bottom half of the table, Liverpool do admittedly have a friendly beginning to the season. Liverpool had a pretty impressive season last time around, with Mohamed Salah being the club's record scorer. The Egyptian had a blistering start to his debut season for the Reds. If he is able to score as frequently as he did in his first season, Liverpool fans are in for a real treat.

Defensively, Klopp has already strengthened the backline. Virgil van Dijk who was signed in January has proven to be quite a reliable signing. As he is not taking part in this summer's World Cup, he would have the opportunity to link up with his team-mates for the pre-season games. At the same time, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been incredible for the majority of the games that he has played. The youngster is set to play his first ever World Cup after traveling to Russia with Gareth Southgate's side. Klopp's duty is now to look for an excellent shot-stopper.

Both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet were unable to live up to the expectations last season. In fact, Liverpool could have gone a lot further if the club had not conceded that many goals. A good beginning for the Reds can possibly boost their confidence and give an added advantage to challenge for the title.