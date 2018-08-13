Premier League 2018-19: Three reasons why Arsenal lost to Manchester City

The Gunners' boss hs his work cut out for him ahead of the Chelsea fixture

Manchester City started the defence of their Premier League title in a thumping fashion on Sunday (August 12), clinching a 2-0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery tasted defeat in his first official game as the Gunners' head coach, as the players struggled to ease into his set-up.

A strike a piece from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva saw Pep Guardiola's team start the league right where they left off last, showing that it would take an extraordinary effort from their opponents to dispel their crown this season.

"We have a lot of players with a lack of condition but we are more than two seasons together and know what to do. We made a good performance in general and day by day we will get better and better. Manchester City have given me a fantastic squad."

Pep Guardiola

While the Gunners can find consolation from the fact that they were outplayed by a better, more extensive, and well-gelled unit, there are certain things they could've done differently to clinch a better result.

"The first half we didn't play like we wanted. We spoke at half-time about taking more responsibility for the second half, to do a little more.We wanted to build with the ball and break their lines. I think in the second half we played more like we want."

Unai Emery

Listed below are three reasons for Arsenal's loss:

#3 Lack of product from Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the primary creators of the Arsenal attack, failed to turn up against City on Sunday. The duo seemed uncomfortable in Emery's new set-up, struggling to create chances from their wide positions.

Ozil, who has been under a gallon of pressure in the past few weeks, looked far from his best. He was responsible for a slate of misplaced passes, looked jittery in possession, and exhibited an uncharacteristic lack of assurance going forward.

Mesut Özil for Arsenal vs. Man City:



• Most possession lost (19)

• Most possession gained (7)



Meanwhile, the impact of Mkhitaryan's efforts from the flanks was almost zilch. He made just one cross, lost five duels, and remained ineffective through the game.

This underwhelming display from the pair meant limited service for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey, who played as Arsenal's central attackers.

