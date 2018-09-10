Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 forwards who can win the Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah won the Golden Boot at last year's Premier League

The Premier League Golden Boot is the individual trophy which is awarded annually to the player who ends the season with most goals in the league.

Forwards play a vital role in a football match as they have the final responsibility to latch onto the final opportunity and score the goal which may have been created by some beautiful passes and organized efforts of their teammates.

Life of a forward is not easy as every year fans expect them to perform their best and bag as many goals as possible to help their team win and eventually be a top contender to win the Golden Boot.

So, let's discuss the top 3 forwards who can take the Golden Boot home this year.

#3 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero celebrates his hat-trick against Huddersfield Town

The Argentine forward announced his arrival to the league with a bang in the 2011-12 season where he scored a late winner to help Manchester City win the title.

Since then he has been a consistent scorer for the Blues every season and has helped them to win two more titles in 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.

Aguero is known for his quick feet and supreme ability to finish even when he is surrounded by many defenders. He has scored a total of 146 goals in 210 appearances for Manchester City; last season he finished with 21 goals in 25 appearances for them.

In the 2014-15 season, Aguero was totally unstoppable as he finished with 26 goals in 33 appearances and won the PL Golden Boot award. He looks in good touch this season with 3 goals in 4 matches which includes a hat trick in the first game of the season.

