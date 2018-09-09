Premier League 2018-19: Top 3 managers so far

Gracia poses with the Barclays Manager of the Month award for August 2018

Premier League football will make its return on September 15, after players return from fulfilling their international duties. Sometimes, people tend to forget that a tactically sound manager is as important as a superstar player for a club's success.

Sometimes, brilliantly-executed tactics can change the flow of the game and turn the momentum of the game to favour the side or a faulty tactic can have opposing effects on the game.

Today, we will talk about the top 3 managers in the league thus far - as three teams have won all four of their first games to start the campaign in impressive form.

#3 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Klopp celebrates his side's narrow win over Brighton

Jurgen Klopp took the mantle of managing Liverpool back in late 2015 replacing Brendan Rodgers. Since then, the Reds have gradually been improving on a yearly basis. Having led them to two European finals (Europa League in 16/17, Champions League 17/18), the charismatic German has thus far failed to win any silverware on Merseyside.

Last season, he signed Mohamed Salah from Serie A side Roma for £36.9m - which turned out to be an amazing coup as the Egyptian international performed magnificently throughout the campaign.

He was key as they surprised many by making it to the Champions League final, to ultimately be defeated 3-1 by holders Real Madrid. Last season's fourth-placed league finish is one they'll be looking to improve upon this term.

With the addition of quality midfielders including Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, the team seems suited to Klopp's style of play. It's too early to say though Liverpool are surely one of the sides who will give the defending champions Manchester City a run for their money.

