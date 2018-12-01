EPL 2018-19: Top 5 clashes to look out for in the festive period

Neeraj Manivannan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 204 // 01 Dec 2018, 10:04 IST

Who will come out on top at the end of the festive season?

The month of December is often pivotal in shaping the Premier League season. While the other leagues break towards for Christmas and New Year towards the end of the year and at the start of the next year, fixtures come in thick and fast in England. The last round of matches in the European competitions, seven Premier League fixtures in December and a few more in early January before the FA Cup also kicks into action places a heavy workload on the players. This also means that the managers will have to be calculative in rotating their squads to ensure that their top stars don't suffer a burnout.

Seven gameweeks are bound to provide interesting clashes between the top sides that will shape the top end of the table and also provide momentum for the teams in pursuit of their respective ambitions. With games being played with hardly any breathing time, it is important that these sides win and keep up the momentum through this festive period.

When the top sides face each other in crucial six-pointers, a win either way could completely shift the balance in the table and hence it's essential that they head into these games in the best shape to win and carry on that form into the rest of the season.

In this article, we take a look at the five biggest Premier League clashes in the month of December:

#1 Arsenal vs Tottenham - 2nd December

Unai Emery vs Mauricio Pochettino

This is one of Premier League's fiercest and most entertaining derbies. The North London Derby is a clash that never fails to live up to expectations, as a bucket full of goals are always guaranteed in this fixture.

Tottenham come into this fixture in fine form and at the back of an impressive victory against Inter Milan. They have also climbed to third on the table and are just five points behind the runaway leaders, Manchester City. Arsenal come into this game having drawn three of their last four league games, but the Unai Emery revolution is starting to take shape.

This was a fixture that Arsenal used to boss in the previous decade, but the power has shifted over the previous few seasons. Arsenal have won only one their last eight league matches with Tottenham, which was in the same fixture last season.

Spurs also have the bragging rights over Arsenal as they have finished above their illustrious rivals in the previous two seasons. However, the worry for Tottenham is that have won just one of their last 25 away league games against the Gunners.

One man who would be licking his lips is Spurs skipper Harry Kane. Kane has scored seven goals in seven Premier League games against Arsenal, only failing to score in one of those games – the same fixture which Arsenal won 2-0 last season.

All this points to an interesting battle at the Emirates Stadium.

