Premier League 2018/19: Top 5 goals so far

Daniel Sturridge scored a fantastic goal against Chelsea to keep Liverpool unbeaten in the league

This season of the Premier League has started with an absolute bang and has captivated fans around the world like every year. Goals are literally raining everywhere in England.

This season has produced a pure goal fest as 276 goals have been scored so far in the competition and we are just in October. Some of them were absolute rockets and screamers, some were beautifully crafted goals while some were exquisite finishes and headers.

Manchester City top the goalscoring chart with 26 goals and Chelsea and Arsenal are behind the Manchester club with 24 goals each while Liverpool is fourth, finding the back of the net 20 times.

While we look at the players' stats, Pierre-Emrick Aubamyenag and Eden Hazard top the chart with 7 goals each while Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane are placed behind them with both of them finding back of the net 6 times this season.

Sizzling goals have been tradition and fashion of the Premier League since ages and the 2018-19 season is surely not disappointing.

There will, of course, be many more stunning strikes in the remainder of the season but here we look at the 5 best goals so far in Premier League's edition of 2018-19.

#5 Ruben Neves vs Everton

Ruben Neves scored fabulously from a free kick against Everton in the opening fixture

Ruben Neves has been the hottest topic since before the start of this season due to his heroics for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.

The Wanderers began their 2018-19 Premier League campaign with an opener against an Everton side managed by Marco Silva backed by a stunning transfer business.

Toffees' new big-money signing Richarlison scored a debut goal to put his side on the front but his goal was cancelled by a better one from Ruben Neves from 20 yards with a brilliant free-kick effort.

