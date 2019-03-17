Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 January signings

The top prize

Transfer windows are the most exciting times for a football fan with a guaranteed hourly dose of drama and anxiety. Ever since the new TV broadcasting deal was signed by the England FA, the Premier League clubs have seen loads of cash at their disposal for new signings. With top clubs needing to add some fire-power to their teams to push for glory and clubs in the lower end of the table seeking to solve the problems, the January window provides a much-needed opportunity to the clubs to save the seasons by making mid-season additions to their squads.

Every January window sees plenty of signings and this year was no different with a total of 203 deals worth £251.8 million getting completed by the end of Deadline Day. The window was darkened by the sad news of an airplane crash carrying that resulted in the demise of Cardiff City record signing Emiliano Sala and his pilot.

Otherwise, the Premier League saw some big-name departures which kept the window abuzz more than the arrivals. Established Premier League players like Cesc Fabregas, Jermain Defoe, Victor Moses, Brahim Diaz, Marouane Fellaini, Manolo Gabbiadini, Mousa Dembele and Alvaro Morata left for other foreign clubs, whereas the star Chelsea signing Christian Pulisic from Dortmund was loaned back instantly.

Sportskeeda takes a look at the Top 5 January signings that were made in 2019 after assessing the potential and performances made by these players.

#5 - Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea to Crystal Palace - Loan)

The 25-year-old Chelsea striker was snapped up by Crystal Palace on a loan deal having seen off interest from other clubs. Batshuayi has tasted Premier League with Chelsea where he scored the winning goal vs West Brom that effectively sealed the title for Antonio Conte and his men, before he was loaned out for more game time.

The faith laid upon him has already started to look worthy with Michy scoring a goal against Burnley and Leicester each. He is starting to grow in the role he is being offered by Roy Hodgson and has already made six appearances since his move.

With more than 50 Chelsea appearances during his time there under his belt, he will surely help the Eagles squad by adding the much-needed fire-power up front.

